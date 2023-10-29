Woman injured by low flying coast guard helicopter

A woman was injured by a Coast Guard helicopter that was flying low on Saturday in Prieria, Central Macedonia.

As a result of the low passage of a helicopter near the beachfront of Platamonas coast in Pieria, umbrellas and seats were swept away in front of a health center and a 42-year-old foreigner was injured.

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Christos Stylianides, was informed about the incident and immediately instructed the head of the Coast Guard to competently order a Sworn Administrative Examination into the incident.