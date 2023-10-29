NEWS

Woman injured by low flying coast guard helicopter

Woman injured by low flying coast guard helicopter

A woman was injured by a Coast Guard helicopter that was flying low on Saturday in Prieria, Central Macedonia.

As a result of the low passage of a helicopter near the beachfront of Platamonas coast in Pieria, umbrellas and seats were swept away in front of a health center and a 42-year-old foreigner was injured.

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Christos Stylianides, was informed about the incident and immediately instructed the head of the Coast Guard to competently order a Sworn Administrative Examination into the incident.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
16 year old girl injured in violent incident between rioters and police in Athens
NEWS

16 year old girl injured in violent incident between rioters and police in Athens

Seven out of ten self-employed people declare incomes lower than 780 euros per month
ECONOMY

Seven out of ten self-employed people declare incomes lower than 780 euros per month

Greece along with 13 other EU countries abstain from UN Gaza resolution
NEWS

Greece along with 13 other EU countries abstain from UN Gaza resolution

Diplomatic rift between Israel, Turkey
NEWS

Diplomatic rift between Israel, Turkey

Israel expands Gaza ground operation
NEWS

Israel expands Gaza ground operation

Greek-Indian cultural exchange program ratified
NEWS

Greek-Indian cultural exchange program ratified