NEWS

Kasselakis visits Alexandria in Imathia, promises ELGA will remain in the public sector

Kasselakis visits Alexandria in Imathia, promises ELGA will remain in the public sector

Visiting the city of Alexandria in Imathia on Sunday, main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis promised farmers that he would support them and that the Hellenic Agricultural Insurance Organisation (ELGA) would remain in the public sector.

Kasselakis also highlighted the importance of farming exports for Greece and pledged to support sugar beet farmers, ensuring that Greece resumes production of sugar.

“Farmers take on a very big risk and the state must be at your side so that you can survive climate change,” Kasselakis said.

“You might not know me well but know this: I know you. I know what you go through, the justice that you seek in your daily lives, the dignity that you deserve in your daily lives and you will have direct contact with the party’s leadership so that we can all collectively provide solutions for the Greek people. We are here for you,” he told Alexandria residents.

Before his visit to Imathia, Kasselakis met with young entrepreneurs and people of culture in Thessaloniki at a cafe in the city center on Saturday evening. During the event, he met with the former mayor of Thessaloniki Yiannis Boutaris. [AMNA]

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Flood-stricken farmers demonstrate with tractors in Karditsa
NEWS

Flood-stricken farmers demonstrate with tractors in Karditsa

Minor quakes rattle the Corinthian Gulf
NEWS

Minor quakes rattle the Corinthian Gulf

Woman injured by low flying coast guard helicopter
NEWS

Woman injured by low flying coast guard helicopter

16 year old girl injured in violent incident between rioters and police in Athens
NEWS

16 year old girl injured in violent incident between rioters and police in Athens

Seven out of ten self-employed people declare incomes lower than 780 euros per month
ECONOMY

Seven out of ten self-employed people declare incomes lower than 780 euros per month

Greece along with 13 other EU countries abstain from UN Gaza resolution
NEWS

Greece along with 13 other EU countries abstain from UN Gaza resolution