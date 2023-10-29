Kasselakis visits Alexandria in Imathia, promises ELGA will remain in the public sector

Visiting the city of Alexandria in Imathia on Sunday, main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis promised farmers that he would support them and that the Hellenic Agricultural Insurance Organisation (ELGA) would remain in the public sector.

Kasselakis also highlighted the importance of farming exports for Greece and pledged to support sugar beet farmers, ensuring that Greece resumes production of sugar.

“Farmers take on a very big risk and the state must be at your side so that you can survive climate change,” Kasselakis said.

“You might not know me well but know this: I know you. I know what you go through, the justice that you seek in your daily lives, the dignity that you deserve in your daily lives and you will have direct contact with the party’s leadership so that we can all collectively provide solutions for the Greek people. We are here for you,” he told Alexandria residents.

Before his visit to Imathia, Kasselakis met with young entrepreneurs and people of culture in Thessaloniki at a cafe in the city center on Saturday evening. During the event, he met with the former mayor of Thessaloniki Yiannis Boutaris. [AMNA]