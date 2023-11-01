Mitsotakis receives Kasselakis at his office in parliament

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis at this office in parliament on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis briefed Kasselakis about the country’s positions on the developments in the Middle East, on discussions at the European Council, on the course of the Greek economy after Greece’s credit rating upgrade to investment grade and on the government’s reform initiatives.

Mitsotakis stated that he will be always at the disposal of both Kasselakis and the others political party leaders in order to brief them. [AMNA]