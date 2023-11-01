NEWS

Woman dies in Thessaloniki traffic accident

[voria.gr]

In a deadly traffic accident in Thessaloniki on Wednesday afternoon, a city bus crossed to the opposite traffic lane sweeping away a motorbike, a taxi and another car. The woman driving the motorbike has died.

The bus driver as well as the drivers of the other two vehicles have been injured and transferred to the hospital.

Local media reported that the driver lost control under unspecified circumstances. The bus then drove over the dividing island ending up in a perpendicular position on the opposite traffic lane.

Thessaloniki

