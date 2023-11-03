Speaker expresses concern over Middle East to Arab diplomats

Parliamentary Speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas has expressed Greece’s concern over developments in the Middle East in a meeting with Arab ambassadors and attaches in Athens.

“Greece is concerned about a possible spread of the war in the region. In addition, increased migration flows to the European Union is among the possible repercussions of the crisis,” Tassoulas noted.

He added that Greece recognizes the right of Israel to self-defence, and called for the release of hostages by Hamas.

“Greece, insisting on the principles of international law, condemns the terrorist attack by Hamas against civilians. Greece stands against every form of terrorism and the use of violence against civilians,” he said.

Tassoulas also welcomed the opening of a humanitarian corridor to Gaza through Egypt and said it is crucial to restart negotiations for a peaceful resolution in the Middle East that involves two separate states, based on international law and UN resolutions.

The diplomats focused on the need for an immediate ceasefire and expressed their strong concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The international community should pressure Israel into stopping attacks, which will lead to a greater conflict involving the entire region, they added, while expressing their support for a two-state solution.

The Egyptian ambassador to Athens, Omar Amer Youssef, led the delegation, which also included the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Kuwait, the Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Lebanon as well as the chargés d’affaires of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Sudan, Tunisia, Libya, Iraq and Morocco. [AMNA]