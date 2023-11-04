NEWS

Woman arrested over homemade Molotov cocktails

Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with seven homemade Molotov cocktails that were found in a backpack on Thursday afternoon at the Faculty of Sciences of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

In a statement, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said the investigation conducted by the Security Directorate concluded that the backpack belongs to the 28-year-old woman.

The young woman was identified, arrested and led before a criminal prosecutor in Thessaloniki. Police said that pepper spray, a mask with two filters, four can of paint sprays of different colors and packages of pharmaceutical drinking gel for protection from tear gas were found among other things in her possession.

The case against her includes the offense of manufacturing and possession of explosives and incendiary materials.

