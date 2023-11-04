NEWS

Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification

Erdogan says he will try to facilitate Sweden’s NATO bid ratification
File photo.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has told reporters he will try to facilitate the parliamentary ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership as much as possible, but added Sweden had not taken sufficient action on Kurdish militants.

Erdogan submitted a bill approving Sweden’s NATO membership bid to parliament for ratification last month, a move welcomed by the alliance and Stockholm. Ankara had initially objected to Sweden’s membership over what it said was Stockholm’s harboring of groups it deems terrorists.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from Kazakhstan on Friday, Erdogan said he would try to support the ratification process as long as Turkey’s counterparts approached it positively as well, broadcaster Haberturk and others reported. [Reuters]

Turkey NATO Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Leaders of Turkey and Greece vow to repair ties after year of tension
NEWS

Leaders of Turkey and Greece vow to repair ties after year of tension

Erdogan’s government to discuss Sweden’s NATO ratification with nationalist ally, official says
NEWS

Erdogan’s government to discuss Sweden’s NATO ratification with nationalist ally, official says

Turkey’s parliament ratifies Finland’s membership in NATO
NEWS

Turkey’s parliament ratifies Finland’s membership in NATO

Turkish parliamentary commission approves Finland’s NATO bid
NEWS

Turkish parliamentary commission approves Finland’s NATO bid

Turkish parliament commission set to study Swedish NATO bid
NEWS

Turkish parliament commission set to study Swedish NATO bid

Sweden welcomes Turkey sending NATO bill to parliament
NEWS

Sweden welcomes Turkey sending NATO bill to parliament