Leftist MEP points to possibility of new green party

SYRIZA MEP Petros Kokkalis has not ruled out the idea of establishing a new political party based on a “green” agenda.

“Right now in SYRIZA, everyone is trying to discern the SYRIZA they desire and the SYRIZA that can accommodate [their ideas],” said the 57-year-old businessman-turned-politician during an interview with the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper over the inner-party skirmishing following Stefanos Kasselakis’ election as the leftist opposition’s new leader.

When questioned about the possibility of transforming Kosmos, an initiative he founded to promote sustainable development goals (SDGs) in European policymaking, into a political party, Kokkalis responded by saying, “We can’t rule anything out.”