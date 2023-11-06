NEWS

Health Ministry plans to centralize ambulance services for enhanced emergency response

The Health Ministry plans to bring all ambulances run by local health centers under the National Center for Emergency Assistance (EKAB) to make emergency response more effective, especially in far-off places. The ministry also plans to make more extensive use of private means – ambulances, planes and helicopters – to deal with emergencies, by requisition, if necessary.

Officials say this centralization was necessary to ensure availability of rescue means in all cases. There have been cases where the only local ambulance was unavailable as personnel were on leave.

The ministry has been given the green light to hire an additional 800 emergency responders, although it says it needs 1,500.

