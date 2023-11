The annual economic cost of fire damage in Greece could rise to 2.4 billion euros in 2026-2030, around €2.5 billion in 2031-2040 and might even reach €2.8 billion in 2046-2050, far exceeding the already high cost of forest fires in 2023, according to Scope Ratings.

A fire broke out at noon on Monday in a forest area in southern Pelion, central Greece. Inhabited areas are not threatened.

The fire is burning an area with pine and holly trees in Vromoneri.

The fire brigade reported 33 firefighters with 14 vehicles, a pedestrian team and two firefighting aircraft are on the mission.