One guilty, ten innocent in Thessaloniki squat case

[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

One man was sentenced to prison with suspension on Monday by the Three-Member Criminal Court in Thessaloniki for illegal activities related to the squat “Terra Incognita” that was evacuated by police in 2020. The same court acquitted ten people involved in the case. 

During the evacuation, no persons were found inside the building. The accused were identified through fingerprints found on various objects in the building, which is owned by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. 

One man, out of the eleven, pleaded guilty to forgery, illegal possession of a firearm and breaching the flare law. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison with a three year suspension. 

The other persons were acquitted after emphasizing that their involvement in the squat was through a political group or as employees in the printing shop in the building. 

