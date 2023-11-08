NEWS

Crete: Egyptian probed for probed for incitement to violence

A prosecutor on Crete has launched a preliminary investigation into claims that an Egyptian national incited violence by calling on his co-religionists to support the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Officers from the police anti-terrorism unit forwarded a case file on the 39-year-old man, claiming that he incited acts of violence on social media last month when referring to events in the Gaza Strip.

It is understood that the man serves as an imam in a makeshift mosque in the Hania area. He is believed to be living in Crete for ten years and has a work permit.

