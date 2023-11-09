NEWS

Exarchia metro petition rejected by court

Exarchia metro petition rejected by court

The Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, has rejected a petition by residents of the Athens district of Exarchia to suspend ministerial decisions on the construction of a metro station in the main square.

The court said the adverse impacts claimed by the 50 residents who fielded the petition on the environment of the area, which are caused by the preliminary works and the construction, “have been foreseen in the environmental impact study for the project, have been assessed and have been addressed with specific measures.”

It added that the reinforcement of the urban greenery near the square in various places is foreseen and will be indicated by the Municipality of Athens.

Transport Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Major streets to close for Athens Marathon on Nov. 11-12
NEWS

Major streets to close for Athens Marathon on Nov. 11-12

Kasselakis in call for fair and just migration pact
NEWS

Kasselakis in call for fair and just migration pact

Mother, sister, landlady to face charges over woman’s murder
NEWS

Mother, sister, landlady to face charges over woman’s murder

Landfills ‘thing of the past,’ says Mitsotakis
NEWS

Landfills ‘thing of the past,’ says Mitsotakis

Crete: 12 teenagers detained after egg fight gets out of hand
NEWS

Crete: 12 teenagers detained after egg fight gets out of hand

Italy’s deal with Albania on migrant camps capped at 3,000 migrants
NEWS

Italy’s deal with Albania on migrant camps capped at 3,000 migrants