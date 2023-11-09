Exarchia metro petition rejected by court

The Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, has rejected a petition by residents of the Athens district of Exarchia to suspend ministerial decisions on the construction of a metro station in the main square.

The court said the adverse impacts claimed by the 50 residents who fielded the petition on the environment of the area, which are caused by the preliminary works and the construction, “have been foreseen in the environmental impact study for the project, have been assessed and have been addressed with specific measures.”

It added that the reinforcement of the urban greenery near the square in various places is foreseen and will be indicated by the Municipality of Athens.