Suspects in pregnant woman’s murder given time to testify 

Three women suspected of involvement in the death of a 23-year-old pregnant woman in the central Athens district of Kypseli in October 2021 were given time until Monday to prepare their defence after appearing before an investigative magistrate on Thursday.

The charges concern the victim’s 59-year-old mother, her 23-year-old sister and her 57-year-old landlady.

Earlier a prosecutor charged the three women with charges ranging from intentional homicide, violent termination of pregnancy, aiding and abetting human trafficking, and dangerous bodily harm to a vulnerable person.

The dead woman’s body, which was found wrapped in a blanket near the building where she was staying on October 8, 2021, was buried in an unmarked grave. She was only formally recognized six weeks later.

