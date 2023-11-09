Police nab motorcycle theft gang

Police have made two arrests following an investigation into a criminal gang that stole motorbikes, falsified their chassis numbers and resold them whole or in parts.

In a workshop used by the gang, police found 9 motorbike engines, some of which had been disassembled, with their chassis numbers either tampered with or erased; a large number of motorcycle engine and frame parts; 10 mobile phones; and 4 single cylinder engines.

Police have already solved five case of motorcycle theft based on what they found in the workshop.