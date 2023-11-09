Crete: Two people die after plane crashes into sea

Two people have died after their light aircraft crashed into the sea off Maleme, in Hania, Crete.

Local media said a lifeguard retrieved the bodies of the two people from the sea and that they were both pronounced dead.

Coast guard, navy, yachts and fishing boats assisted in the rescue and operation.

The 63-year-old single-engine two-seater aircraft had taken off from Kopaida airfield in Central Greece and was bound for Hania, where it was due to take part in a display organized by the local air club.