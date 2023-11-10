NEWS

Food prices jump 9.9% in October

Inflation rose to 3.4% in October, compared to 1.6% in September, data from the Hellenic Statistics Authority has shown.

Food prices increased by 9.9%, while prices in the health sector went up by 5.6 and in the hospitality sector by 4.8%.

As far as food prices are concerned, goods in the oil-fats category went up by 26% on this time last year, while fruit has gone up by 20.5% and mineral water/soft drinks/juices by 14.3 %.

ELSTAT also noted that while the general consumer price index in October 2023 increased 3.4% on the same month in 2022, it went up by 9.1% from October 2021 to October 2022.

