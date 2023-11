A 15-year-old boy was found dead in his parent’s house in the village of Paleos Prodromos, in Imathia, northern Greece, on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The teen was found at the staircase by his parents and a neighbour who had been looking for him. The paramedics who arrived at the scene confirmed the boy’s death.

Police in the two of Veria is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.