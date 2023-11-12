NEWS

FM Gerapetritis to take part in EU’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday

FM Gerapetritis to take part in EU’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday
[Reuters]

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis traveled to Brussels on Sunday to take part in the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday.

The meeting will focus on the crisis in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the European Economy Security Strategy, reported the Foreign Ministry.

Gerapetritis will also participate in the meeting between EU Foreign Ministers and Foreign Ministers of the Western Balkans. 

[AMNA]

EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU plan aimed at fighting climate change will go to final votes, even if watered down
NEWS

EU plan aimed at fighting climate change will go to final votes, even if watered down

Greece sets up first barrier to Albania
NEWS

Greece sets up first barrier to Albania

European Commission report sends message to Albania
NEWS

European Commission report sends message to Albania

Mitsotakis to Shtayyeh: Greece ready to assist in humanitarian corridor for Gaza
NEWS

Mitsotakis to Shtayyeh: Greece ready to assist in humanitarian corridor for Gaza

Mitsotakis to attend humanitarian conference for Gaza in Paris
NEWS

Mitsotakis to attend humanitarian conference for Gaza in Paris

Kasselakis in call for fair and just migration pact
NEWS

Kasselakis in call for fair and just migration pact