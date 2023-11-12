FM Gerapetritis to take part in EU’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday
Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis traveled to Brussels on Sunday to take part in the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday.
The meeting will focus on the crisis in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the European Economy Security Strategy, reported the Foreign Ministry.
Gerapetritis will also participate in the meeting between EU Foreign Ministers and Foreign Ministers of the Western Balkans.
[AMNA]