Police officer faces criminal charges over murder of 17-year-old Roma

The police officer who shot and killed the 17-year-old Roma boy on Saturday night was criminally prosecuted for manslaughter with intent on Monday.

The 41-year-old police sergeant was supposed to testify before a prosecutor in Thebes on Monday which was postponed until Thursday.

The defendant claims that the young man tried to take his gun, which then went off causing his death.

The police officer is held in custody, while an administrative examination under oath has been ordered against him. In addition to the three minors who were passengers in the car with the victim, other eyewitnesses have also testified.