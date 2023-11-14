NEWS

Athens ring road exit to airport to be closed for several hours

The exit to Athens International Airport on the Attiki Odos ring road will be closed to traffic from 10 p.m. on Tuesday night until 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the highway’s operator has said.

Exit 7 from Dimokratias Avenue in Acharnes towards the airport will be closed as maintenance is carried out on that stretch of the road, the company said.

It advises motorists to use Exit 6 from Filis Avenue or Exit 8 from Athinon Avenue.

