Roma protest in Thessaloniki after death of 17-year-old in police chase

Dozens of people from the Roma settlement Agia Sophia in western Thessaloniki protested on Tuesday the fatal injury of the 17-year-old that took place on Saturday in Boetia.

According to state broadcaster ERT, at around 2 p.m. the crowd set up a roadblock on Pontou street, which they then set on fire.

The protesters dispersed after the police rushed to the scene.

Regarding the death of the 17-year-old Roma boy, evidence shows that the bullet initially hit the victim’s left thumb and then went through to the left cervical area.