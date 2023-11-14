Greek YouTuber in pretrial detention after abusing persons with disability

The 42-year-old YouTuber who is accused of live streaming while molesting two persons with disabilities was remanded in custody on Tuesday.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the defendant denied all charges in his testimony and claimed that the persons in the live streaming did not have a disability and had consented before appearing in the video.

The 42-year-old was arrested last week in Keratsini in western Piraeus.

According to the police, the defendant was abusing the two persons verbally and physically, such as shocking them with a taser.