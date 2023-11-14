Council of Bars & Law Societies of Europe to hold two-day conference in Athens

The Council of Bars & Law Societies of Europe (CCBE) will convene in a two-day conference on November 22-24 at Zappeion Megaron in Athens.

CCBE brings together the bars and law societies of 46 countries from the European Union, the European Economic Area, and broader Europe.

The organization consists of 32 member countries and 14 further associate and observer countries and is recognized as the voice of the European legal profession representing, through its members, more than one million European lawyers.

CCBE’s President is Greek lawyer Panagiotis Perakis.

[AMNA]