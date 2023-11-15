Gradual road closures planned ahead of 1973 student uprising anniversary

Gradual road closures will come into effect ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic Uprising, to be commemorated with a big rally across the city centre on Friday.

Road traffic will gradually be restricted until it is closed off entirely on the day, starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning through 6 a.m. on Saturday morning along all the central Athens roads followed by the annual commemorative march.

This will affect all the streets, squares and pedestrian walkways around the Athens Polythechnic on Patission Street, the streets at and around Exarchia Square, Omonia Square, Panepistimiou Street., Stadiou Street, Vassileos Georgiou Street, Vassilissis Sofias Avenue, and all the streets around the US Embassy, including Michalakopoulou and Papadiamantopoulou Streets. and Alexandras Avenue.

[AMNA]