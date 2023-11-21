NEWS

Beleri’s presumption of innocence should be fully respected, says Papastavrou

State Minister Stavros Papastavrou visited the detained elected mayor of Himare Fredi Beleri on Tuesday at the city of Durres in western Albania.

Beleri has been detained since May for alleged vote buying, after being elected mayor of the predominantly ethnic-Greek city of Himare in Albania.

The minister expressed his support for Beleri, noting that “we want his presumption of innocence to be fully respected by the Albanian justice system. A fair solution must finally be found, within the framework of the European acquis of the rule of law and the principle of good neighborliness, so that democratic normality can be restored in Himare.”

“Himare is the only municipality in all of Europe where the disqualified mayor continues to exercise power while the elected mayor is deprived of his democratic right to take oath,” added Papastavrou.

Albania

