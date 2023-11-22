NEWS

Oikonomou calls for immediate replacement of police commander

File photo.

Citizen Protection Minister Yannis Oikonomou requested on Wednesday an administrative investigation into the non-observance of the restrictive conditions of the 23-year-old who was arrested for attacks against women in Exarchia.

Oikonomou, after communicating with deputy general of the police Lazaros Mavropoulos, requested an administrative investigation into the case and the immediate replacement of the commander of the Oropos Security Department in east Attica. 

Regarding the case, the 23-year-old was sentenced to pre-trial detention in 2022 after being accused of attempted rape. After his 12-month detention, he was released on probation without a trial. He was meant to report to the local police department three times a month. 

Last week, he allegedly committed four attempted rapes in Exarcheia, including one against a minor.

