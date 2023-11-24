NEWS

Two die in overnight car collision

Two die in overnight car collision
[InTime News]

Two women lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries in a severe car collision on Poseidonos Avenue in Vouliagmeni, south of the center of Athens, overnight. 

Emergency crews promptly responded to the scene to extricate the passengers from the vehicle. 

The EKAB ambulance service transported them to the Asklipieio General Hospital in Voula, where doctors confirmed the death of the two women. 

As of Friday morning, the circumstances that led to the crash remain unknown.

Accident Death

