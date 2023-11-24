NEWS

Gerapetritis affirms Greek commitment to de-escalation of Mideast crisis

File photo.

Greece will persist in its efforts to contribute to the de-escalation of the crisis in the Middle East through every available means, as indicated by Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis during a meeting with Arab ambassadors in Athens on Thursday, according to diplomatic sources.

“This is achievable due to the strategic relationship that Greece has cultivated with Israel, along with the enduring close ties to the Arab world,” Gerapetritis conveyed, according to the same sources.

In response to the request from ambassadors of Arab countries in Athens (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Jordan, Algeria, Palestine, Libya, Iraq, and Lebanon), Gerapetritis provided them with a briefing on the outcomes of his recent trip to Ramallah.

According to the same sources, Gerapetritis “stressed the immediate need to address the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and fully adhere to the humanitarian ceasefire.”

