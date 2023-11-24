Two arrested in Thessaloniki over illegal botox

Police in northern Greece have unraveled a ring involved in the illegal trafficking of unauthorized preparations of OnabotulinumtoxinA (Botox) and illegal medical procedures.

Two men, aged 32 and 42, were arrested in Thessaloniki, while a case was filed against a 30-year-old woman in Athens for fraudulent medical practice. Police said the house of the woman was equipped to conduct illegal medical procedures and that she administered to clients hyaluronic acid and Botox preparations which are prohibited in the EU and are considered dangerous for users.

In order to promote her business and expand her clientele, the woman advertised her services and products through her social media accounts