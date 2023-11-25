NEWS

Cocaine found in banana cargo

Cocaine found in banana cargo
File photo. [InTime News]

A large quantity of cocaine in a container of bananas in Piraeus port originating from Ecuador and destined for Thessaloniki was found and seized by customs inspectors of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) authorities said on Saturday. 

Tipped off by the Hellenic Coast Guard, the inspectors, using a special Kyber x-ray machine and the assistance of a specially trained dog, discovered 91.5 kilos of cocaine, worth 4.1 million euros, carefully hidden in 80 packages.

The operation involved officers of the narcotics department of the coast guard. The preliminary investigation for the identification of the persons involved is being carried out by the coast guard.

Crime

