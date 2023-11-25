Samaras: ‘pirate’ Erdogan’s visit a mistake

Antonis Samaras claims that migrant flows are manipuilated by Turkey and that they are a means to blackmail Greece. “Do you remember how many 'agreements' Turkey has signed in recent years? Have they abided by any?” the former Prime Minister tells Kathimerini. [NIKOS KOKKALIAS]

Antonis Samaras, the former Prime Minister (2012-15) and leader of conservative New Democracy (2009-15) tells Kathimerini, that he is opposed to the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom he insists on calling a “pirate” as he has done in the past.

Erdogan is scheduled to visit Athens on December 7.

Samaras also uses the word “appeasement” uttered by the other living former conservative leader, Κostas Karamanlis; “two former Prime Ministers can’t be so wrong,” he says pointedly.

On the recent tax reform bill, Samaras notes that it is in the right direction, but needs to be amended.

Commenting on recent political developments, Samaras believes that society is trending more conservative and that New Democracy is not endangered by parties to its right but “only by itself, when it exclusively targets” a centrist audience, another dig at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Finally, Samaras unambiguously states that he will vote against legalizing same-sex marriage (civil unions are already legal). “We must support the nuclear family, where we have parental models of both sexes,” he says.