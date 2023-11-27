NEWS

Priest faces charges of committing indecent acts on child

Priest faces charges of committing indecent acts on child
File photo.

A priest on the island of Salamina has been arrested on suspicion of committing indecent acts on a child.

The 68-year-old cleric, an Old Calendarist, who was arrested on Sunday on foot of a complaint, is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday, state broadcaster ERT reported.

The accused, who is reported to be a relative of the child’s father, took advantage of the child while his parents were absent.

The child then told his parents about the abuse.

In a search carried out at the cleric’s home, police seized digital media, which have now been sent for examination.

The same cleric was arrested in 2018 on similar charges but the case is pending before an appeals court. [ERT]

Crime Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Syrian to face charges for disrupting religious service
NEWS

Syrian to face charges for disrupting religious service

Congregation gets fright
NEWS

Congregation gets fright

Romanian monk charged for assaulting fellow monk on Mount Athos
NEWS

Romanian monk charged for assaulting fellow monk on Mount Athos

Rhodes: Priest arrested for ‘insulting sexual dignity’ of tourist
NEWS

Rhodes: Priest arrested for ‘insulting sexual dignity’ of tourist

Two arrested for possession and sale of ancient religious icons
NEWS

Two arrested for possession and sale of ancient religious icons

Ark priest given conditional release
NEWS

Ark priest given conditional release