Priest faces charges of committing indecent acts on child

A priest on the island of Salamina has been arrested on suspicion of committing indecent acts on a child.

The 68-year-old cleric, an Old Calendarist, who was arrested on Sunday on foot of a complaint, is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday, state broadcaster ERT reported.

The accused, who is reported to be a relative of the child’s father, took advantage of the child while his parents were absent.

The child then told his parents about the abuse.

In a search carried out at the cleric’s home, police seized digital media, which have now been sent for examination.

The same cleric was arrested in 2018 on similar charges but the case is pending before an appeals court. [ERT]