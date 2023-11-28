No rule of law in Albania, says Beleri

The “rule of law does not function in Albania,” the ethnic Greek mayor-elect of the Albanian city of Himare Fredi Beleri has said.

Beleri was detained in May on suspicion of voter fraud. All his appeals to be released in order to be sworn in as mayor have been turned down by the Albanian courts.

In an interview with SKAI radio from Durres prison, he said that on December 4, after six months of inaction, a special court will examine his petition to be sworn in as mayor, noting that the law is clear on this point.

“When someone has not been convicted and there is no final court ruling, he can be sworn in,” he stated, adding that two other mayors facing the same charges as him have assumed their duties.

“One sole witness admitted to receiving €7,000,” he added.

Beleri referred to the political scene in Albania stating the “main opposition can’t perform its duties in parliament” and that “there is a witch hunt on the government side. Anyone who is not to the liking of [Prime Minister] Edi Rama may be prosecuted at any time. There is no equality in Albania.”

He described Rama as a “a spoiled boy,” who “does other countries favours in order to be thought of as modern and a Europhile when one million Albanians have left the country.”

“Many Albanian media support Greece’s position. Those who support Rama are few and directed,” Beleri said. [AMNA]