First train crash inquiry meeting marred by acrimony

A parliamentary committee of inquiry on the fatal railway collision in Tempe, central Greece in February, met for the first time on Nov. 28, 2023. [Intime News]

The first meeting of the parliamentary committee of inquiry on the fatal railway collision in Tempe, central Greece in February was marked by acrimony on Tuesday after New Democracy MP Thanos Plevris requested the opinion of the Scientific Service of the House on the legality of Course of Freedom leader Zoi Konstantopoulou’s participation, as she is a lawyer for the families of the victims.

It provoked a strong reaction from Konstantopoulou, who clashed with representatives of almost all other parties, with the exception of nationalist parties Greek Solution and the Spartiates, who supported her.

She also questioned Plevris’ participation since she intends to call him as as witness, as he was among the first people at the scene of the crash. He said he would recuse himself if called as a witness, adding he went as health minister, and knew nothing “of the circumstances of either the railways or the accident.”