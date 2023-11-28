NEWS

Breakaway MPs decide to form new parliamentary group

[InTime News]

Eleven independent MPs who broke away from main opposition SYRIZA in recent weeks have agreed to form a new parliamentary group, the name of which will be announced on Monday. 

Chairman of the group is Alexis Haritsis, while Euclides Tsakalotos and Nasos Iliopoulos are the parliamentary representatives. Peti Perka is secretary.

Other members of the group are Sia Anagnostopoulou, Effie Achtsioglou, Zeibek Hussein, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, Meropi Tzoufi and Ozgur Ferhat and Theano Fotiou.

The MPs decided to hold a series of public events to present a plan for a progressive, ecological, left-wing alternative.

Politics

