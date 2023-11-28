Gerapetritis meets Cameron on NATO sidelines

Amid the recent controversy between Athens and London, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron, at the latter’s request, on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

According to diplomatic sources, Gerapetritis pointed out there is a disagreement of principle regarding the issue of the return of the Parthenon Sculptures to Athens from the British Museum in London.

However, the two foreign ministers agreed that there is a need for cooperation to safeguard bilateral relations between Greece and the United Kingdom and to address challenges that affect both countries.