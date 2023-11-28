NEWS

Gerapetritis meets Cameron on NATO sidelines

Gerapetritis meets Cameron on NATO sidelines
File photo.

Amid the recent controversy between Athens and London, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Cameron, at the latter’s request, on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

According to diplomatic sources, Gerapetritis pointed out there is a disagreement of principle regarding the issue of the return of the Parthenon Sculptures to Athens from the British Museum in London.

However, the two foreign ministers agreed that there is a need for cooperation to safeguard bilateral relations between Greece and the United Kingdom and to address challenges that affect both countries. 

Diplomacy UK

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Downing Street accuses Greece of breaking Parthenon promise on PM’s visit
NEWS

Downing Street accuses Greece of breaking Parthenon promise on PM’s visit

Sunak cancels meeting with Mitsotakis in London
NEWS

Sunak cancels meeting with Mitsotakis in London

Investments, Parthenon Sculptures at the center of PM’s London agenda
NEWS

Investments, Parthenon Sculptures at the center of PM’s London agenda

Denying Russian soccer player visa to enter Britain a ‘huge injustice’ says Greek club coach
NEWS

Denying Russian soccer player visa to enter Britain a ‘huge injustice’ says Greek club coach

Greek, Croatian justice ministers meet in Athens
NEWS

Greek, Croatian justice ministers meet in Athens

Croat envoy notes ‘excellent relations’
NEWS

Croat envoy notes ‘excellent relations’