Kasselakis marks International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People with call for immediate action

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Wednesday marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a UN-organized observance, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the ongoing crisis in the Mideast region. 

In a social media post, he called for “a clear stance against the ongoing bloodshed, the loss of thousands of Palestinian civilians and the unacceptable humanitarian crisis in Gaza.” 

He also advocated for an immediate cease-fire, the return of all hostages, and “an end to [the] Israeli occupation.” 

Calling for a peace deal based on a two-state solution, Kasselakis also voiced support for the Palestinian Authority over Hamas.

