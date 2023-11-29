NEWS

Woman arrested for selling bootlegged clothing online

Woman arrested for selling bootlegged clothing online
File photo.

Police in Athens have arrested a 42-year-old woman on suspicion of setting up a website to sell bootlegged shoes and clothes to unsuspecting customers.

The shoes and clothes were advertised as being from leading brands but when buyers received the parcels, they found that the products differed from those advertised and were of low value.

Following a complaint from one customer, police discovered a total of 38 cases of fraud, which took place from July to September 2023.

Most of the deceived customers were from Attica.

