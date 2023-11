Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a cabinet meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, to discuss the 2024 state budget and a bill concerning climate change policies, among other issues.

At 4 p.m., Mitsotakis will meet with Google Vice-President for Engineering & Research, Yossi Matias, to mark the 15 years of the company’s presence in Greece.