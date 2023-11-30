NEWS

Greece lags behind other countries in HIV diagnosis

Greece lags behind other countries in HIV diagnosis

Greece ranks among the worst performing countries in terms of time taken to diagnose HIV patients (2.9 years on average), along with Italy, Spain, Portugal, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Slovenia, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Greek patients also face many problems as national health services, including units that tend to HIV-positive patients, are understaffed, while there are sometimes shortages of technical equipment. 

The ECDC data showed that in 2022, new diagnoses in Europe reached 110,486, most in Eastern Europe (72%) and fewer in Western and Central Europe (20% and 8%).

According to World Health Organization figures, the number of diagnosed cases in the 51 countries in the European Region over the last three decades has reached 2.2 million. More than 620,000 diagnoses were made in the European Union over the same period. 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ministerial decision makes preventative HIV drug available in Greece
NEWS

Ministerial decision makes preventative HIV drug available in Greece

Hospital doctors unite in nationwide strike for better conditions and staffing
NEWS

Hospital doctors unite in nationwide strike for better conditions and staffing

Experts sound alarm over shisha use among young people
NEWS

Experts sound alarm over shisha use among young people

Teens turn to pills, gym to get ‘Insta-fit’
NEWS

Teens turn to pills, gym to get ‘Insta-fit’

School psychologists to be seen without parent consent
NEWS

School psychologists to be seen without parent consent

Twenty countries ask EU to prepare for climate change health hazards
NEWS

Twenty countries ask EU to prepare for climate change health hazards