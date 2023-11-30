Three youths in Thessaloniki detained for robbing teacher

An investigative magistrate and a prosecutor in Thessaloniki ordered on Thursday the detention of three teenagers accused of beating and robbing a 54-year-old teacher outside a local high school last Monday.

The three suspects, aged 15, 16 and 17, are known to the police for similar incidents in the past. In their testimonies, the 15-year-old reportedly said he was lured into the act by the other two, the 17-year-old denied any involvement in the incident and the 16-year-old reportedly partially admitted his involvement.

According to the case file, the three minors initially approached the high school vice-principal to ask the time of the next school break.

When the teacher went to buy cigarettes from a nearby convenience store, the three suspects attacked him, stealing a gold chain with a cross and his wedding ring. Officers of the unit of the crime prevention and suppression team (OPKE) who were passing by helped the teacher and went after the suspects.

Police also arrested the 36-year-old uncle of one of the suspects after officers found the stolen objects on him. He was referred to court for receiving proceeds of crime.