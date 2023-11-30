NEWS

Police arrest 282 persons in one day

[Shutterstock]

More than 250 individuals were arrested across Greece on Wednesday by the police. 

According to the police, officers took into account local operational plans and focused on areas with increased crime in an effort to improve public safety. 

From the 21,609 people that were checked, 733 individuals were brought into police stations and 282 people were arrested. 

A total of 16,181 vehicles were searched by the police, 5,232 highway code violations were confirmed and one vehicle was confiscated.

The majority of document-checking, detentions, and tickets issued were in western Attica. 

Additionally, police checked businesses managing the processing and recycling of metal objects in the Ionian islands, the North Aegean islands and the Peloponnese, especially in the municipalities of Corfu, Chios, and Laconia, respectively.

[Kathimerini/AMNA]

Police

