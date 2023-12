Greece’s railway regulator (RAS) has approved the operation of signaling, remote control and traffic control projects in parts of the central axis of the network (Patra-Athens-Thessaloniki-Idomeni) as well as the corresponding subsystems for GaiaOSE trains.

An investigation is underway into the death of a 52-year-old man who suffered fatal injuries when he was hit by a suburban train outside Patras.

The accident happened near a bridge in the vicinity of the town of Kato Achea, south of Patras.

The man was transferred by ambulance to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Services between Kato Achea and Aghios Andreas were suspected in the aftermath of the accident and passengers were transported by bus.