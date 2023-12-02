Aircraft carrier arriving in Souda on Saturday

The giant nuclear-powered American aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford, is expected to arrive in Souda in Crete on Saturday.

The 337-meter-long carrier, with a displacement of about 100,000 tons, has a crew of 6,000 and is expected to remain in Souda until December 6. It is expected to dock at Pier K-14 at the Souda base. It is equipped with two nuclear reactors, an electromagnetic aircraft launch system and a number of other innovations.

It cost $13 billion and can carry over 75 aircraft of various types. The USS Gerald Ford had been in Piraeus this summer, at the time an attraction for those interested in warships.