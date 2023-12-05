Government fast-tracks construction of prisons for 3,000 inmates

In an effort to ensure the effective implementation of its announced reforms in the field of criminal justice – particularly the regulation stating that penalties exceeding three years, for all offenses, will now be served – the government is working on a plan to establish new prisons nationwide.

Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis, speaking to Kathimerini, said that construction on these new correctional facilities will be expedited so they can be ready within the next 12 months. The aim is to accommodate around 3,000 inmates, primarily those serving small sentences. Floridis emphasized that these new facilities are anticipated to alleviate the overcrowding in existing prisons. Currently, out of a total of 10,200 prisoners, approximately 1,300 are serving minor sentences and are slated for transfer to the new prisons.

At the same time, the government is formulating a program to replace prison time with community service for inmates convicted of lesser offenses. Deputy Justice Minister Ioannis Bougas told Kathimerini that a platform has already been established, with 1,500 registered entities expressing interest in employing convicts. These entities include institutions, organizations, hospitals, health centers and educational facilities. Although the concept has been on paper for more than 20 years, it has yet to be effectively implemented.

The recently established Judicial Police will be responsible for overseeing security at the new prisons.