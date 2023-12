This young Greek artist’s atmospheric debut, “January 8th,” got plenty of airplay on local radio, mesmerizing listeners with the softness and expressiveness of his voice and quickly winning fans. Good Job Nicky’s music is versatile, radiating a calming aesthetic. For two nights, December 8 and 22, he returns to the Gazarte Roof Stage (gazarte.gr) for a captivating performance. Tickets start at 17 euros at Viva’s more.com.

