Woman falls off balcony in effort to escape her partner

A 35-year-old woman fell off the balcony of an apartment on the third floor in the Acropolis area, central Athens on Saturday afternoon.

The woman reported that she was trying to escape her 40-year-old male partner, of Chinese descent, who had tied her up and held her captive for a day.

The ambulance was called in a bit before 8 p.m. to transfer the woman to the hospital, who was injured in her right leg and on her head.

The police are in search of woman’s partner.