One dead and one injured after a car crash outside the northern city of Kavala on Saturday night.

According to the police, the car hit a signpost and then fell into a ditch. The 33-year-old driver and the 61-year-old passenger, both of Albanian descent, escaped the crashed car and were transferred to the hospital.

The 61-year-old man died later at the hospital.

The police are investigating the causes of the crash.