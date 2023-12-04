Traffic regulations planned on Wed. for Grigoropoulos anniversary rallies

Students shout slogans while holding a banner depicting 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos, who was killed in 2008 by a police officer, during an anniversary rally in Athens, December 6. [Reuters]

Extraordinary traffic regulations will be put in place on various roads in the center of Athens during the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday, December 6, due to the rallies and marches announced to mark the 15th anniversary of the murder of teenager Alexandros Grigoropoulos by a police officer in Exarchia.

The regulations will be implemented gradually and depending on the traffic conditions.

The Attica Traffic Police Directorate said it has planned measures to facilitate traffic in the wider area of central Athens. Police are appealing to drivers to avoid moving and parking their vehicles in the area of the marches, for their convenience and to avoid additional traffic problems.